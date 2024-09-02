Christian school rocked by sexual misconduct scandal, pupil expelled 

The renowned Eagle’s Nest Christian School in Polokwane is at the centre of a sex scandal after a 17-year-old was arrested for allegedly molesting girl children as young as six years old.

Limpopo police have confirmed that they have arrested a pupil at the school who is accused of rape and sexual assault.

“The six-year-old victim was raped by the accused on August 7 outside the school in the car belonging to a woman who transports her daily,” said police spokesperson Brigadier Hlulani Mashaba.

“Another six-year-old learner was forced to fondle the suspect’s private parts when she was on her way to drink water within the school premises.

“The learners reported the incidents to their parents, who notified the school. A case was reported at Polokwane police and the suspect was arrested,” Mashaba said.

The teenager appeared in the Polokwane Magistrate’s Court on August 26 and 27 for profiling. He is currently detained at Polokwane Juvenile Centre.

Reports suggest that the Grade 11 learner launched his reign of terror, allegedly molesting children as young as six years old.

Details of how the alleged sexual abuse happened remain sketchy as the young victims are still unable to recount the traumatic experiences.

This week, a group of irate parents deregistered their children from the tainted school, -citing concern for the safety and security of their children.

One of the victims’ parents who spoke to Sunday World on Wednesday was inconsolable.

The parent, who cannot be named to protect the identity of her minor daughter, said the incident had left her child deva-stated.

“I have never thought a sex offender could touch my daughter at this school. Unfortunately, it happened and left my poor child traumatised. This monster has left my child emotionally drained.

“My daughter is so terrified she doesn’t want to go to school anymore. I have decided to take her out of this school because I’m not sure whether there are no more -predators lurking there,” said the livid mother.

School principal Bertie de Lange confirmed the rape case, which he said took place outside the school premises.

“The allegations relating to sexual misconduct at our school are true and the suspect has been arrested. We have taken a decision to expel the accused learner since we view the -charges levelled against him as of serious nature,” De Lange said.

“We don’t have much to say as the school because the incident took place after school hours away from our jurisdiction.”

De Lange said the accused learner’s adopted mother pleaded for leniency during a hearing at the school but they saw no reason for the alleged sexual offender to return to school. “Even if the suspect is vindicated by the courts, he will never be readmitted at the school. He has caused so much trauma, and female learners in particular will never feel safe around him.

“He will also need counselling but we will never be responsible [for] his counselling processes,” said De Lange.

The Eyes of the Nation, a lobby group fighting against abuse of women and children, has condemned the incident.

Fannie Kgopa, the organisation’s chairperson urged parents of the victims to support their children.

Limpopo Department of Education spokesperson Mosebjane Kgaffe said the department was investigating the matter.

“We believe that the school’s board of directors will ensure that a disciplinary hearing is conducted and sanctions handed down accordingly.

“The department has started with its investigations,” said Kgaffe.

