Christmas Stork delivers over 100 babies around North West

Marriam Mosweu of Jouberton in Klerksdorp couldn’t believe her eyes when she was told she had given birth to a healthy son weighing 4.1 kg. To add to her delight, the baby was born on Christmas day.

Mosweu is one of the mothers who gave birth to 102 babies in the North West province on Christmas Day. All mothers are in good and stable condition.

The department said 56 of the Christmas babies were boys, while 46 were girls.

“I am so happy. I was not expecting him today but I thank God that he came on a blessed day,” she said.

Big bouncing baby boy

Mosweu named her baby Tshwarelo. “It’s the name that his father and I came up with once we discovered we were pregnant. He is so big, and I delivered him naturally; it’s incredible,” she said.

Most of the new-born babies came from Bojanala district municipality.

The Provincial Health Department MEC Sello Lehari welcomed the babies and gave goodies to their mothers in Tshepong Hospital in Klerksdorp.

“We are here, as part of our drive to support our hard-working nurses and doctors and the general staff, who have sacrificed their family time to be here and secure lives.

“And to top it up, to deliver babies safely. I want to commend the good work done here by these patriotic [people] who diligently serve the general public.”

Lehari congratulated these proud mothers for delivering bouncing healthy babies, with no complications reported thus far.

Mothers to get lessons on taking care of their babies

“This is a demonstration that we have capacity. We have specialists and people who really know what they are doing. And we are proud of this auspicious moment. We will educate these new mothers thoroughly on how to care for them before we discharge them. I want to say Merry Christmas to them. The more, the merrier,” said Lehari.

Of the new mothers, the youngest is a 16-year-old. She gave birth to a baby boy at Tshepong Tertiary Hospital in Klerksdorp.

Another new and young mother is an 18-year-old who gave birth at Boitekong Community Healthcare Centre in Bojanala District.

Lehari said as numbers continue to trickle in, the final statistics will be released upon collation.

He will also be on the same drive on New Year’s Day. The MEC will give support to all medical personnel who will be working, and also congratulate mothers and welcome new-borns.

The department also wished everyone a cheerful and joyful Christmas Day and festive season.

