City of Joburg, pedal group encourage switch to cycling

The Pedal Power Association (PPA), together with the City of Joburg, led the first ever safety cycling awareness ride in Johannesburg on Sunday.

The aim of this initiative was to promote cycling in Johannesburg towards reducing fuel emissions and congestions in the city.

Ride through the city centre

The ride started in the heart of the Joburg CBD and followed a 25km iconic route filled with the town’s history. It went through Newtown, Melville, Westcliff, Zoo Lake, and Jan Smuts Avenue back to the town CBD.

Many cyclists from all walks of life enjoyed this ride. The event illustrated the growing popularity of cycling in the country.

Showcase safety and vulnerability of cyclists

CEO of the PPA, Neil Robinson explained the project.

“The main objective of the ride was to demonstrate that cyclists have a right to share the road with other road users. And that they are extremely vulnerable. We want cyclists and motorists to show mutual respect towards each other.”

As the cyclists navigate their path, the mood was electric. The diverse nature of the bikes told a story and showed the expression of individuality. Yet the cyclists displayed a show of togetherness and a common passion.

Each cyclist highlighted their love for cycling.

“We were united in our aim to establish safer conditions on our roads. This was to promote cycling as a means of safe affordable transportation. The PPA encourages people to cycle short distances as a means of mobility. We want more people to cycle to the shops, to one’s neighbours and friends to work. And for kids to enjoy the fun to cycle to school. For this to happen, we need safer roads and more affordable bicycles. But the conditions on our roads need to change,” Robinson said.

Diverse cyclists from different backgrounds

Robinson also pointed out that it was heart-warming to see so many women and kids join the ride.

“We are hoping that the ride has sent a positive message to the motorists on the road” he said.

The group of more than 200 riders were escorted by a team of vehicles from the Joburg Metro Police (JMPD).

Cycling clubs that participated included teams from Soweto, Daveyton, Centurion and GaRankuwa.

“The camaraderie amongst the cyclists was fantastic as we united to promote safe cycling on the day. We want to thank the City of Joburg for giving us the opportunity to partner with them during Transport month. And we witnessed a group of cyclists coming together with the common goal of establishing safer road conditions,” said Robinson.

