City of Tshwane launches Climate Action Plan

The City of Tshwane on Tuesday launched its Climate Action Plan under the theme A net-zero carbon and climate-resilient city by 2050.

The action plan is meant to future-proof the city against the damaging impacts of climate change while ensuring that it reduces its greenhouse gas emissions, which are the cause of global warming.

“We are the first metropolitan municipality in South Africa to identify climate risk zones, which are geographical areas that are at risk of being severely affected by climate hazards,” said Tshwane mayor Randall Williams.

“Our plan is strongly guided by a scientific evidence base, using data to inform our strategies for the future.”

The plan commits the city to being net-zero carbon by 2050. “To achieve the goal, we must reduce our emissions by 15% by 2030, 45% by 2040, and 100% by 2050.”

Williams acknowledged that following the devastating floods in KwaZulu-Natal in April, it was vital for metros to pay attention to climate change.

