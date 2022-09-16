City of Tshwane settles massive R1.6bn bill from Eskom

The City of Tshwane has paid off Eskom’s August account amounting to R1.6-billion, mayor Randall Williams said on Friday.

“I can confirm that as of 13h00 today, the City of Tshwane has fully paid Eskom’s August account of R1.6-billion,” said Williams.

“As per the payment plan we presented to Eskom, the City has been making daily payments to Eskom, and today we paid R185-million to settle the account.”

In August, the power utility threatened to disconnect the metro’s power in an effort to secure payment, which was due by August 17.

Eskom said at the time that Tshwane had only paid R68-million, which did little to dent the massive outstanding balance on the municipality’s electricity account.

