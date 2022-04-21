Climate change advocate Ndoni Mcunu leaves a legacy

Family, friends and colleagues of the late Ndoni Mcunu, are finding it hard to digest the devastating news of her untimely passing.

Mcunu, who was the founder of Black Women in Science, is remembered in an inspiring way because of the legacy she leaves behind. The environmental scientist, who was a part of many groundbreaking courses, passed away on Saturday at the age of 33.

Mcunu, who was a PhD Candidate died in Krugersdorp while she was away with her friends.

“Ndoni Mcunu was on vacation at the Cradle of Humankind with friends. Krugersdorp Police who notified the family of the death cited a gas leak at the accommodation venue as the probable cause of death, pending the outcome of a post-mortem and the conclusion of police investigation,” said family spokesperson, Nobuntu Hlazo-Webster.

Politician and friend to the deceased, former Democratic Alliance’s Member of Parliament Mbali Ntuli took to social media to express her sadness.

“I lost two of my friends Ndoni Mcunu and Sphumelele Mnomiya in this surreal way. It is still hard to process. I can only hope it creates awareness of gas leaks,” she wrote.

While Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation Dr Blade Nzimande sent a message of condolences to the Mcunu family.

“South Africa has not only lost a beacon of hope for the value of science in society, but an environmentalist who advocated for building capacity and networks for black women scientists and researchers in Africa,” said Minister Nzimande

Mcunu was nominated as part of the 100 most influential Africans in London in 2021.

The family has since asked for privacy as they mourn and attend to the matter.

Her memorial service will be held at Gracepoint Methodist Church, in Sandton on Friday.

She will be buried on the 30th of April in La Lucia, Durban.

