Cold reception for Shimza’s Kunye after it ran out of ice

Johannesburg- DJ Shimza’s Kunye has people talking on Twitter after saying they did not get the treatment they expected.

This comes after a festival of local South African artists, that was held at Kunye recently.

Artists like Zakes Bantwini, Sun-El Musician, Msaki, Simmy and many others entertained the crowds with their performances.

Despite the performances from great artists, people still had a bad experience at Kunye.

The bad experience has been brought to light by tweeps who went to the event and came back with long faces.

Apart from increased alcohol prices, people voiced out about a lot that others do not see on the pictures that trend on social media.

Instead of them having fun at Kunye, they allegedly had to sip on hot beverages as the establishment ran out of ice.

Furthermore, the place ran out of seats, and people had to sit on the grass.

Should have gone to Konka instead of Kunye yesterday, do these prices even make logical sense?!

Then there wasn’t sufficient seating, they should have told us to bring camp chairs because we’re at Innes free cup 2010. It was either you sat on the grass or you stood. What a mess. pic.twitter.com/Zr0dzJQUj2 — Furaha B Tungande (@Forever_FiFi) November 1, 2021

Buy a bottle for R2000 then you must still buy a cup for R15 then the bar tender still wants to ask if you’re tipping?! My brother please, with what money that is left?! 😭🤣 — Furaha B Tungande (@Forever_FiFi) November 1, 2021

See Twitter comments on the Kunye issue:

This whole time I thought people were standing at kunye bec it was a vibe Kanti they had no choice 🤣🤣🤣 — Bishop Champagne Pipi (@Kokoleo_zn) November 1, 2021

Telling people that are are not allowed to leave with their tags and they are not able to cash out any credit left. However this is complete lie. Someone is running a scam over there, stealing people’s money. Extremely disappointing @kunye_rsa — M. (@_Mashkins) November 1, 2021

That's 72% percent profit — The campaigner (@Nic_Zondo) November 1, 2021

Dj Shimza has since came into the thread, apologised and said, a lot was happening in the background.

What are you doing about it? — Palesa Dichaba❤️ (@Palesa_Dichaba) November 1, 2021

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni