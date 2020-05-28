Coloured community asks court to scrap the “Coloured” word and be called aboriginal people

The coloured community in Gauteng has gone to court to force the South African government to stop calling them “coloureds” because the word is “derogatory” and “civilly dead.”

They also want the government to call them ‘aboriginal people” of South Africa, return their stolen land back and exempt them from paying tax, among others.

The startling details are contained in the court papers filed in the Joburg High Court early this month by a Joburg MBA graduate Edgar Adams and the organisation called The Aboriginals/Autonomous Indigenous Koi and San Peoples of Southern Africa.

“We are labelled with this filthy Coloured word and we are asking that all the institutions, department, etc to delete it from every document from March 1 2020. We as the Aboriginal declare our label as “Aboriginal or Autonomous Indigenous people of South Africa and Southern Africa”.

The two litigants are suing President Cyril Rampahosa, National Treasury, Minister of Finance Tito Mboweni, South African Revenue Service (SARS) Commissioner Edward Kieswetter, South African Reserve Bank (SARB) Governor Lesetja Kganyago, Archbishop of the Catholic Church- Buti Thakgale Representing The Pope Vatican Francis, British High Commissioner of South Africa Queen Elizabeth 11 ABSA, Standard Bank, Debank, Investec and First National Bank.

“This means that the 1 respondent (StatePresident) must recognise “Aboriginal people and Aboriginal title in a Government Gazette, published in all newspapers in all government departments through an act and law and recognise the “aboriginal title or ancestral lands of South Africa and Southern Africa to that of the Aboriginal nation or people” and all trusts ( lands) held by SA Government or British Queen of the Pope Vatican be made unlawful, void illegal and must be removed and gazetted through law and act and belong all to the Aboriginal nation and people. The applicants will be the holder of all the aboriginal title,” reads the statement.

The applicants also demanded that the $20 million held in Cestatu Que View Trust Fund be paid to them the by government through SARS which is in possession of their banking details and also to be excluded from paying tax.

They also demand $5-million held in trust by all the banks of South Africa, $50-million held in trust by Queen Elizabeth II and $50-million held in four trusts by The Pope Vatican Pope Francis to be paid to them.

They have also applied for a declaratory order to compel the government respondents to fully comply all sections of the Companies Act of all non-compliance issues, as per the SA Corporation dictates them to adhere to and to declare all of them constitutional delinquents and non-compliance delinquents of the Companies Act.

They also applied for another declaratory order to compel the government respondents to declare that Nelson Mandela, Queen Elizabeth, the Pope and the Vatican, whom they call “Imposters”, hold no powers or authority over any rights privileges of Aboriginal nations of South Africa, Southern Africa, and thus any agreements signed by them are null and void and fraudulent.

They also want another declaratory order to compel the government respondents to fully comply by releasing and making public the Accord or Codesa agreement signed on April 23 1994 which was signed off without their consent. The hearing of their case, which was accompanied by at least 4000 signatures from the “coloured” community members, was delayed due to lockdown.

Author



Ngwako Malatji