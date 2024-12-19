Concern as Limpopo liquor traders reject new trading hours

The Central Drug Authority (CDA) has noted with concern the Limpopo Liquor Traders Association’s rejection of the proposed trading hour regulations, aimed at curbing the harmful effects of alcohol abuse in the province.

The amendment to the Limpopo Liquor Act stipulates that no establishment will be allowed to sell liquor after midnight. This is applicable from August 1 2024.

The act also now allows for the sale of liquor on Sundays.

Alcohol consumption related to societal ills

Limpopo Economic Development, Environment and Tourism MEC, Rodgers Monama, said at the time that alcohol was a contributing factor in gender-based violence (GBV), child abuse, community instability, trauma incidents, rape and other crimes in the province.

Operating hours for establishments that sell liquor used to be until 2am. Operating hours will now be reduced to midnight.

In a statement on Wednesday, the CDA explained the developments. It emphasised that, while the liquor industry undeniably contributes to economic activity, it is equally imperative to address the devastating social and health consequences linked to alcohol misuse.

Negative impacts of alcohol abuse

“The proposed regulation of trading hours is not a punitive measure against liquor traders. But it is a well-considered step to mitigate the pervasive negative impacts of alcohol abuse. Research has consistently demonstrated that restricting alcohol availability through regulated trading hours is an effective strategy to reduce alcohol-related harm. This is including binge drinking, road fatalities, domestic violence, and underage drinking.

“The assertion by liquor traders that trading hours regulations will harm their businesses overlooks the broader societal cost of unregulated alcohol availability. South Africa ranks among the top global consumers of alcohol per capita. With alarming consequences for public health, safety, and economic productivity,” the CDA said.

In Limpopo, the rates of alcohol-related GBV, road accidents, and underage drinking, are a stark reminder of the urgent need for tighter controls, the CDA added.

“While traders argue that the regulation unfairly penalises legal outlets, it is essential to recognise that uncontrolled operating hours contribute significantly to the normalisation of excessive alcohol consumption.

Promote responsible alcohol trade and consumption

“The CDA reiterates that compliance with well-enforced laws, combined with community education, is key. This will promote responsible alcohol trade and consumption,” the CDA said.

The CDA acknowledged the need for a balanced approach and urged stakeholders to consider the following:

Enhanced Law Enforcement: Strengthening the capacity to crack down on illegal liquor outlets that undermine the industry and exacerbate alcohol-related harm.

Equitable Regulation: Implementing fair and transparent trading hours that balance economic viability with public health priorities.

Collaborative Dialogue: Creating platforms for liquor traders, government agencies, and community representatives to develop solutions that work for all parties.

Comprehensive Strategies: Pairing trading hours regulation with targeted interventions such as awareness campaigns, early treatment programmes, and economic development initiatives.

The CDA noted that alcohol abuse in South Africa, including Limpopo, is not solely an issue for liquor traders. It is a societal problem that requires collective action.

Alcohol abuse in SA

“Regulating trading hours is one of many tools to reduce alcohol availability and its associated harm. Particularly for vulnerable groups such as women, children, and young adults,” the CDA said.

It further called on the Limpopo Liquor Traders Association and all stakeholders to engage constructively. This to address the province’s alcohol-related challenges.

While the liquor industry is a valued contributor to the economy, the CDA added that it must operate responsibly. This in order to ensure the well-being of the communities it serves.

