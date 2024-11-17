News

Concern over container terminal war

By Bongani Mdakane
Transnet
A plan by Transnet to assign the Durban Container Terminal Pier 2 (DCTP2) management to the Philippines-based International Container Terminal Services Incorporated (ICTSI) has hit a snag. /Pexel
A plan by Transnet to assign the management of a Durban container terminal to a Philippines company has hits a snag.
 
On October 9, the Durban High Court interdicted the parastatal from negotiating, finalising or executing any agreements with  International Container Terminal Services Incorporated to manage Durban Container Terminal Pier 2.
 
The interdict was sought by APM Terminals, a company owned by Danish shipping firm AP Moller-Maersk. APM Terminals  was unsuccessful in the bidding process for the contract, and went to court to challenge the decision.
 

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

 

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Latest News

Categories

The company

Tel: +27 11 268 6300

Sunday World

Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved. Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our terms & conditions and privacy policy.