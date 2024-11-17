Concern over container terminal war

A plan by Transnet to assign the management of a Durban container terminal to a Philippines company has hits a snag.

On October 9, the Durban High Court interdicted the parastatal from negotiating, finalising or executing any agreements with International Container Terminal Services Incorporated to manage Durban Container Terminal Pier 2.

The interdict was sought by APM Terminals, a company owned by Danish shipping firm AP Moller-Maersk. APM Terminals was unsuccessful in the bidding process for the contract, and went to court to challenge the decision.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below. https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper