Connie Chiume’s family thanks nation for unwavering support

The family of the late veteran actress Connie Chiume has thanked the nation for its unwavering support ever since word of her passing spread.

The family said this as well-known personalities in the entertainment industry keep flooding into Norkem Park, a northern Johannesburg neighbourhood of Kempton Park, where Chiume resides.

Charles Salima Chiume, the nephew of Chiume, said the family is appreciative of everyone who regularly comes to cheer them up.

They may be grieving the thespian’s passing, he said, but the vision and mission she gave them will never die.

“As a family, we have lost our mama and aunt, but she has left something for us that we will still be stepping on even in her absence,” he said.

Huge gap to fill

The nephew asserts that Chiume left a huge gap in both the family and the arts.

“Aunt Connie was not only an icon for our family but for the community, the nation, and the whole continent,” he said.

“Though this is a big shoe to fill, we know that we will walk down the path where she walked.”

He said the dates for the Black Panther actress’s memorial and funeral have not yet been decided by her family.

“This is because of the many logistics, because my aunt was an icon.

“We have to look into the state, industry, and community, and some family members who are overseas need to come back.

“The planning will commence to make sure that the send-off symbolises the icon that she was.”

Sunday World spoke with Mpho Molepo, an actor who collaborated with Chiume on Rhythm City, on Thursday.

I regret not visiting her at the hospital

Molepo called Chiume a mother figure, both on and off screen.

“I came here to check on my family. I am saying my family because Mama Connie was my mother,” Molepo said.

“I have known her for more than 20 years, and for the longest period of time she has played my mother on television in many shows, so I came to pay my respect.”

Molepo said Chiume’s death is sad and unbelievable.

“She was in the hospital, and last week I was supposed to go and see her. I regret not going.

“She taught me ubuntu, because you would forget that she was an artist because she was a mother.

“This is a great loss for the industry because Mama Connie worked internationally. I do not see anyone filling this big shoe at the moment.”

Royalty Soapie Awards nominee

Fikile Mbalula, the ANC secretary-general, the party’s secretary in Gauteng, Thembinkosi TK Nciza, Gauteng MEC for health Nomantu Nkomo-Ralehoko, former Uzalo actor Ntokozo Dlamini, and broadcaster Criselda Kininda were among those who paid the family a visit on Thursday.

Chiume died in a Johannesburg hospital on Tuesday. She was 72.

At the time of her passing, she was a nominee for a Royalty Soapie Award for Outstanding Actress for her portrayal of Mam Sonto, the antagonist in Mzansi Magic’s Gomora.

