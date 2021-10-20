Connie pens heartfelt message to late husband Shona Ferguson after award nomination

Johannesburg – TV personality Connie Ferguson has expressed how proud she is of her late husband’s work in an open letter for his HAPAwards (The Hollywood and African Prestigious Awards) nomination.

The late Shona was nominated in the Best Lead Drama Series category for his role on Kings of Joburg.

Shona succumbed to Covid-19 complications in July earlier this year.

She took to Instagram and said she always believed in Shona and how underrated he was in Mzansi and how his talent will be recognised outside SA borders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Connie Ferguson (@connie_ferguson)

For the latest entertainment news from Sunday World, click here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Anelisa Sibanda