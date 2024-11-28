Contractor unleashes lawyers on municipality for non-payment

Relevant and Elegance Trading, the contractor in the ongoing dispute to have the Letsemeng local municipality pop up a payment of over R259, 370, has directed its lawyers to compel the council to make the payment.

Relevant and Elegance’s lawyers sent the municipality the final letter of demand regarding the money owed to their client on Monday.

The letter was addressed to the municipal manager, Tshemedi Mkhwane. The municipality council sits in the Xhariep district in Koffiefontein, Free State.

Various services rendered, but not paid for

The Netshitangani Attorneys said in their letter of demand that their client was asked to provide R194, 580 in transport and lodging services for a Letsemeng councillor, council speaker Xolani Mthukwane, and chief whip Abram Lebaka between September 3 and September 6, 2023.

The lawyers said that an invoice was sent to the council for payment; however, the municipality did not pay for the services rendered.

Netshitangani Attorneys also stated that Relevant was further requested to fit four new tires for the council speaker’s vehicle. As a result, the money owed is R29, 969.

Additionally, according to the attorneys, their client spent R3,200 on 80 litres of diesel on the speaker’s car, leaving R31, 621.25 in unpaid debt.

Legal action threatened

The lawyers claimed that the municipality owes their client a total amount of R259, 370.25.

“We have noted with great concern that our client has already suffered monumental financial strain. This as a result of non-payment and breach of agreement on your part. And that our client has written to you on the 4th of December 2023 to ask and/or demand payment. Payment which was for the above-mentioned services rendered to your municipality. To no avail,” Netshitangani Attorneys said.

The lawyers threatened to take legal action against the municipality. This was promised if the money was not paid within 48 hours of receiving the demand letter.

Assault during a meeting

Last month, Letsemeng bosses made headlines for the wrong reasons. The mayor, Bonolo Mocwaledi, allegedly assaulted Mthukwane at an ANC meeting. The meeting was also attended by the provincial executive committee delegation from the ruling party.

Insiders close to the ANC leadership claim that at the time, the meeting turned hostile. And Mocwaledi allegedly attacked her colleague.

On Tuesday, Sunday World sent Mkhwane an email with enquiries. However, Mkhwane had not replied by the time of publishing.

We will update this story as soon as we have his response.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content