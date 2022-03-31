Convicted attorney escapes with a fine, suspended sentence

An attorney who tried to defraud the state was this week found guilty of theft.

Meshack Mfana, an attorney at Ndobela Attorneys, appeared at the Sasolburg regional court on Wednesday.

Police spokesperson Captain Christopher Singo said in January 2016 Mfana had instituted a civil claim against the state for unlawful arrest of his client. The state paid out R60 000 to a trust account of Ndobela Attorneys, but the client never received the money.

“The matter was then reported to the Hawks’ serious corruption investigation team based in Bloemfontein, and Mfana was issued with summons in June 2019. He appeared in court on several occasions, culminating in his recent conviction,” said Singo.

Mfana was fined R41 000 which he needs to pay back to the state within 90 days. He was also sentenced to three years direct imprisonment, suspended for five years, on condition that he does not commit a similar offence.

