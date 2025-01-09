Cops bust Soweto gang linked to hijacking of courier vehicles

Police have vowed to make more arrests after a courier truck was recently hijacked in Dobsonville, Soweto.

Four people were arrested after they were allegedly found in possession of appliances that were in the courier truck that was hijacked.

According to the Gauteng police spokesperson, Colonel Mavela Masondo, the suspects were driving in a gold VW Polo when they were nabbed by the police.

“The suspects are said to have taken over a courier car in Dobsonville and driven off with the victims, who were then dropped off in Mofolo North, Soweto. The suspicious gold VW Polo carrying five people was then noticed and stopped by Soweto Flying Squad police officers,” said Masondo.

Hijacked truck and appliances recovered

He added that two microwave ovens believed to have been stolen from the hijacked delivery vehicle were discovered by police when they searched the suspects’ vehicle.

“Two individuals were taken into custody, and three escaped. However, after preliminary investigations, the police located two homes in Mofolo North and Dube where they apprehended two further individuals. They were found with two fridges that were reported to be [have been] taken during the hijacking,” Masondo added.

Masondo disclosed that a Kia truck that was taken in 2023 at Eldorado Park was recovered by the police in one of the residences.

“A total of four suspects were arrested, and the search is underway for more suspects,” he said.

The suspects are facing charges that include attempted murder, car hijacking, possession of hijacked vehicle, possession of unlicensed firearm, and possession of suspected stolen property.

Soweto known for such robberies

Soweto townships have become notorious for hijackings of courier vehicles. In April 2023, police recovered medication, cellphones and clothes that were allegedly robbed from delivery vans.

Three suspects were arrested in Dobsonville and four in Rockville. The van was delivering cellphones to Dobsonville Mall when it was hijacked at gunpoint by four males who had also disarmed an escort security car.

