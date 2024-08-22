Cops confiscate laptops, cellphones at Gauteng education

When the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI) (Hawks) conducted a search and seizure operation at the Gauteng department of education’s offices in Johannesburg on Wednesday morning, it confiscated six cellphones and four laptops.

The laptops and cellphones seized belong to supply chain management staff members of the department, according to Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale, who spoke with Sunday World on Wednesday night.

Mogale said the Hawks are searching for two suspects who fled when the Hawks were executing a search warrant at the department’s offices on Wednesday morning.

According to Mogale, the Hawks have been notified of alleged corruption within the Gauteng education department.

She said that among the accusations is the disregard for tender-related supply chain management procedures.

Sunday World had earlier on Wednesday reported that Hawks officers had raided the department’s offices in Marshalltown, Johannesburg.

Sunday World observed nine Hawks officers entering the department’s office building on Hollard Street at about 10am on Wednesday.

Afterwards, at approximately 1.15pm, the officers were observed leaving the building with plastic bags containing laptops.

Hunt is on for two suspects

“The Directory for Priority Crime Investigation is hot on the heels of two suspects who fled when the Hawks were executing a search warrant,” said Mogale.

“The members of the DPCI, priority specialised crime investigation, digital forensic investigation, and cybercrime investigation, assisted by Hawks Gauteng-based serious corruption investigation, received a complaint regarding corruption activities allegedly taking place in the department.

“The allegations include the flouting of supply chain management processes relating to tenders.”

Mogale continued: “Through a search and seizure warrant issued by the Johannesburg magistrate’s court, the multi-disciplinary team pounced on the department.

“Four laptops and six cellphones were confiscated from supply chain management employees. The investigation by the priority specialised crime investigation is continuing.”

Department supports the Hawks

Steve Mabona, the spokesperson for the department, said it supports the investigation.

“We can confirm that the Hawks conducted a raid at our offices in Marshalltown, Johannesburg,” said Mabona.

“The Hawks are investigating a case that required the confiscation of certain work-related items from specific officials.

“We fully support law-enforcement agencies and therefore will not interfere with their investigation.

“Additionally, no other raids have been conducted this year, and no officials have been taken in for questioning at this time.”

