Cops foil daring ‘heist’ at Mpumalanga mine

It began like a scene from a blockbuster movie when seven men pretending to be inspectors visited a mine in Mpumalanga on Wednesday.

According to Brigadier Donald Mdhluli, the group walked in, armed with what looked like a court order.

The document demanded mining operations stop immediately, sending shockwaves through Carolina Mine’s operations team.

Seven men pretended to have court order

“This resulted in the closure of production. And these men are also said to have demanded payment from the mine,” Mdhluli said.

But the men weren’t just after halting work. They demanded money to “resolve” the issue.

By Thursday, the Carolina police were summoned to verify the legitimacy of the suspicious document.

Their investigation uncovered a sinister twist — no court had ever issued the supposed directive.

Group arrested after they demanded a bribe

In a swift, high-stakes operation, officers arrested all seven suspects at undisclosed locations.

The men, aged 38 to 46 years, now face charges of fraud and extortion.

They are scheduled to appear in the Carolina Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Brigadier Mdhluli confirmed the matter.

“The investigation is ongoing to determine the source of the fraudulent court order. And additional arrests are not being ruled out by the police.”

Police expect more arrests over this extortion attempt

Acting provincial police commissioner Major General (Dr) Zeph Mkhwanazi welcomed the arrest of the suspects.

“Extortion will not be tolerated, and we urge communities to report such incidents to law enforcement agencies,” Mkhwanazi said.

For now, Carolina Mine breathes a sigh of relief, its operations rescued from this brazen heist.

