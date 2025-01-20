Cops hunt for illegal mining boss who escaped from custody

Police have launched a manhunt for James Neo Tshoali, an alleged illegal mining kingpin, after he escaped from custody.

Police spokesperson Athlenda Mathe said that Tshoali, popularly known as Tiger, recently reappeared from Stilfontein’s Shaft 11, where the police have been carrying out Operation Vala Umgodi.

The Lesotho national has been accused of a number of crimes, including the torture, assault, and murder of illegal miners, and is regarded as a ringleader in the illegal mining operations in Stilfontein.

Videos that the police have obtained, according to Mathe, show that these allegations are true.

Tshoali is also charged with storing food and denying other miners access to essentials while they were underground.

After Tshoali resurfaced last week, Mathe said the investigation had found procedural flaws.

He was never properly booked into the Stilfontein police holding cells or any other nearby station where illegal miners are being held, according to the records, Mathe said.

He was also not admitted to any hospital for medical care.

Heads will roll

The acting provincial commissioner for North West, Patrick Asaneng, promised to use every resource at his disposal to find Tshoali and bring those responsible for his escape from police custody to justice.

According to Asaneng, this is a failure and a disgrace to Operation Vala Umgodi, which aims to stop illegal mining activities.

He vowed to bring those responsible for Tshoali’s escape to justice and forewarned officials that “heads will roll”.

Sunday World reported last week that Police Minister Senzo Mchunu visited the site on Tuesday and disclosed that over 1 576 illegal miners had been arrested between August 2024 and January 12, 2025.

They include 997 Mozambicans, 427 Zimbabweans, 118 Basotho, 21 South Africans, a Malawian, and a Congolese.

According to Mchunu, 1 540 illegal miners who were arrested are still being held by the police.

He said 121 illegal miners had already been deported, including 80 Mozambicans, 30 Basotho, 10 Zimbabweans, and a Malawian.

