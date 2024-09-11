Cops investigated for murder of domestic violence suspect

The Independent Police Investigative Directorate (Ipid) has launched a murder investigation following the death of a 60-year-old man.

The man allegedly suffered injuries as a result of two police officers assaulting him in Mpumalanga, according to Ipid.

The officers, who were responding to a domestic violence complaint in Piet Retief, stand accused of taking the law into their own hands.

Ipid spokesperson Phaladi Shuping confirmed to Sunday World that an investigation is underway.

Domestic violence

“The matter was reported to Ipid, and the investigations are underway. We have the murder docket, and a postmortem will be conducted on Thursday,” said Shuping.

Colonel Donald Mdhluli, a spokesman for the Mpumalanga police, provided details about the incident, stating that on Sunday night, the officers were called to the scene of domestic violence.

“It is alleged that the man sustained injuries during the encounter with the officers and was subsequently hospitalised,” said Mdhluli.

“Tragically, he passed away on Monday. An internal investigation is currently underway to determine the exact circumstances surrounding this matter.”

Mdhluli emphasised that the police are taking the allegations seriously and assured the public of the department’s full cooperation with Ipid’s independent investigation.

“We are committed to upholding the highest standards of conduct within our ranks. If any officer is found to have acted unlawfully, they will face appropriate disciplinary action.

“We ask the community to remain patient as both investigations unfold.”

Cover-up will not be tolerated

Major-General Zeph Mkhwanazi, the acting provincial police commissioner, condemned the incident, vowing that no cover-up would be tolerated.

“There is nothing that is going to be swept under the [carpet], and we can never allow any manner of misconduct by members of the service,” Mkhwanazi said.

“The incident is regrettable, and if these members are found to have taken the law into their own hands, then unfortunately they will have to be charged accordingly and face the full might of the law.”

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content