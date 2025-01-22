Cops recover 28 bodies from Gauteng dams over holiday season

The Gauteng police’s water policing and diving services have recovered 28 bodies from various locations across the province between December and January 19.

This was disclosed by Warrant Officer Grant Giblin, the Gauteng police media liaison officer for rapid response services.

“In the wake of the safer festive season campaign, the South African Police Service’s [SAPS] Gauteng water policing and diving services have had a formidable effort, recovering 28 bodies from various locations across Gauteng since the beginning of December 2024 until 19 January 2025,” said Giblin.

He said that every December, police officers are stationed daily at the Bronkhorstspruit Dam, Roodeplaat Dam, Vaal Dam, and Vaal River, keeping an eye out for any potential incidents throughout Gauteng.

Giblin stated that the police officers’ responsibilities include patrolling vehicles, patrolling vessels on the water, inspecting and checking vessels, visiting resorts, and removing fishing nets and other illegal items.

Bodies of 17 victims recovered

He said that in order to keep the peace, these responsibilities continue during the holiday season into the New Year.

However, Giblin said that diving, rescue, and recovery operations took centre stage during this holiday season.

Six victims were rescued, and regrettably, the bodies of 17 victims were recovered in separate incidents, he said, as a result of officers conducting 10 diving recovery operations and 17 rescue and recovery operations due to heavy rains and flooding.

According to Giblin, these incidents happened in December at a number of locations, including the Vaal Dam and Vaal River, the Klip River, the Spaarwater Dam, Sebokeng, Orange Farm, Thembisa, Atteridgeville, Centurion, the Hennops River, Rietspruit, Rooikraal, Klein Jukskei (Douglasdale), and Carletonville.

“Throughout these incidents, members still managed to conduct in excess of 17 vessel patrols, 193 resort visits, 196 vessel checks, attend to 12 complaints, issue 67 warnings, remove 26 illegal markers, and confiscate hundreds of metres of illegal fishing nets during December,” said Giblin.

He said that operations have been ongoing throughout January, with the recovery of 11 more bodies and the investigation of two active scenes involving vehicles submerged in water in Johannesburg and Tshwane.

According to Giblin, the SAPS’ water police frequently work with other Gauteng emergency services, including the SAPS air wing, drone unit, and SAPS K9 search and rescue.

Recovery of murder victims

“These collaborations play crucial roles in the extensive efforts demonstrated in the recent Klein Jukskei [Douglasdale] incident where the body of a missing child was recovered in December.

“Searches are conducted through various means, including air, canoe, boat, divers, and members on foot.

“These efforts were again demonstrated in a second incident in the same area for an adult male [in the] beginning of January and another extensive search in Tedstoneville, Elsburg, for a victim washed away by the river,” said Giblin.

Other noteworthy incidents, according to him, included the recovery of murder victims, suspected drownings of illegal fishermen, victims and vehicles washed off low-water bridges, victims playing in rivers being washed away by strong currents, people living in storm water drains drowning, and pool cleaners allegedly falling in and drowning.

He said: “Inquest dockets for these incidents are currently under investigation. Individuals with information or who witnessed incidents are encouraged to contact the relevant SAPS station or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

“In light of all these recent and ongoing incidents, the inherent dangers of rivers and dams demand continuous attention.

“Individuals intending to traverse rivers are urged to do so exclusively at dedicated bridges, as accidents often stem from victims being swept away by rapid currents.”

Advice for those conducting baptism rituals

He said those engaging in baptism rituals should be cognisant of associated risks, considering the potential contamination of Gauteng rivers, such as Klip River and Jukskei River, with sewage and chemicals, posing health hazards.

“Precautionary measures are emphasised to avert needless loss of life. Individuals venturing onto dams, rivers, or waters for any activity are advised to do so only with a life jacket.

“Parents of young children near open waters should educate them about the associated dangers and ensure constant supervision.

“Witnesses to water-related incidents on dams or rivers are urged to provide multiple landmarks to pinpoint locations for immediate search and rescue efforts.

“With warm weather and the rainy season, heightened awareness is crucial to mitigate accidents. The public is reminded that fishing with nets is illegal and constitutes a criminal offence,” said Giblin.

