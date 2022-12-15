Correctional Services cautions of prevalent online jobs scam

The Department of Correctional Services has warned work seekers to be on the alert for a jobs scam that is making rounds.

In a statement on Thursday, the department said the scam is prevalent during the festive season and the first few months of the new year when unsuspecting job seekers are desperately looking for employment.

“Members of the public are warned to refrain from paying for government jobs, as this is unlawful and will never be a prerequisite to getting a job in government. The Department of Correctional Services does not require money for any form of employment,” the department said.

According to the department, the latest jobs scam utilises social media platforms and fake websites where victims are encouraged to call a particular number or visit a certain place.

“The scammers then request the victims to pay a certain fee that will guarantee their appointment in the department and also submit ID copies and other documents.

“Fake interviews are then set up only for the victims to be told they have been scammed when they arrive on the day of the interview.”

The department emphasised that it does not advertise any of its vacancies on social media platforms and that its job opportunities are advertised on http://www.dpsa.gov.za and http://www.dcs.gov.za

“The department’s officials assisting with the process of submissions are not supposed to ask for money or anything but to guide applicants on where to submit and sign the submission register.

“Members of the public are urged to report any individual masquerading as an official from the department to the nearest police and department’s offices,” it said.

