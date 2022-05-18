Corrupt City of Ekurhuleni tenderpreneurs sent to jail for fraud

The Pretoria Specialised Commercial Crimes Court on Wednesday sentenced two City of Ekurhuleni officials and a businessman for tender corruption.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) said the accused, who siphoned R21.8-million from the City of Ekurhuleni, were convicted in 2019 on charges of fraud, corruption, and money-laundering.

The matter sprang from a referral by the Special Investigating Unit (SIU) to the NPA for prosecution, after the unit investigated procurement processes at the metro.

The NPA said: “The convicted fraudsters, two former officials, a business owner, and two entities were found guilty on a number of counts including fraud, corruption and money-laundering. This matter emanated from a referral by SIU to the NPA for prosecution.”

Velero David was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment, Nilesh Singh got 15 years, and Andrew Mphushomadi was sentenced to six years in jail.

Business entities Meropa Sechabeng Technology CC, represented by David, and Nanga Transport CC represented by Mphushomadi, were sentenced to a fine of R600 000 wholly suspended for five years, respectively.

According to the SIU, a fleet of luxury cars and properties belonging to the culprits have also been forfeited to the state. “The outcome of the Pretoria Specialised Crimes Court is the implementation of its investigation outcomes and consequence management,” SIU said.

Also read: SIU to investigate alleged corruption in Ekurhuleni metro

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Author