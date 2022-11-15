Corruption at driving licence testing centres claims its first casualty

An official at a driving licence testing centre in Mpumalanga has been placed on precautionary suspension after allegations by driving school owners that corruption is rampant at the province’s testing centres.

The official’s suspension emanated from damning revelations that he was leading attempts to solicit more bribes from driving school owners when they brought in the applicants for testing at the Nelspruit testing centre.

The Mpumalanga department of community safety, security and liaison has since launched an investigation into the allegations. Vusi Shongwe, MEC for community safety, security and liaison, said corruption has negative consequences on government’s efforts to enhance road safety.

“This also compromises service delivery. In this regard, all stakeholders are called upon to work with the government in order to bring an end to malfeasance in the licensing environment,” said Shongwe.

“This will go a long way to end road crashes that constantly lead to avoidable loss of lives and injuries.”

Shongwe added that his department takes the allegations seriously.

“It is in this context that as a department, we will do all that it takes to deal decisively with those implicated or are found in the wrong. The department is working hard to ensure safety on the roads. The war against road crashes and fatalities can only be won if we defeat the scourge of corruption.

“Driving schools have an important role to play by ensuring that they produce drivers who are thoroughly acquainted with the rules of the road and are also fit and proper to drive.”

The MEC is expected to meet with driving school owners in Mbombela soon to find solutions to their concerns and to encourage good working relations.

