Cosatu opposes axing of older workers

By Mpho Sibanyoni
Cosatu says skilled workers leaving could worsen the strain on the public service. (Photo by Gallo Images/Jeffrey Abrahams)
Government’s plan to axe older and experienced civil servants and replace them with young blood would lead to a brain drain in the public service.
 
This was the criticism of labour federation Cosatu after Finance Minister Enoch Godongwana announced the early voluntary retirement programme, estimated to cost R11-billion over 2025/26 and 2026/27.
 
Godongwana said the programme was meant to reduce the government’s excessive employment costs while retaining critical skills and promoting the entry of young talent.
However, Cosatu, which believes the move will only serve to cripple public service in the long run, stopped short of saying the plan was hastily considered.
 

