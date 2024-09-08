News

Cosatu unhappy with Mpumalanga cabinet reshuffle

By Sunday World
The quest for gender parity within the ANC in Mpumala­nga has sparked a political storm in the tripartite alliance, with trade union Cosatu decrying a lack of consultation over a cabinet reshuffle.

The controversy centres around the ousting of seasoned trade unionist and culture, sports and recreation MEC Fana Vincent “Fidel” Mlombo, to make way for Leah Mabuza, a former mayor of Emalahleni Local Municipality.

