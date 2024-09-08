Cosatu unhappy with Mpumalanga cabinet reshuffle

The quest for gender parity within the ANC in Mpumala­nga has sparked a political storm in the tripartite alliance, with trade union Cosatu decrying a lack of consultation over a cabinet reshuffle.

The controversy centres around the ousting of seasoned trade unionist and culture, sports and recreation MEC Fana Vincent “Fidel” Mlombo, to make way for Leah Mabuza, a former mayor of Emalahleni Local Municipality.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content