Couple ‘electrocuted’ after hanging out washing on illegal power-lines

Johannesburg – Investigations are currently underway after an Eastern Cape couple were found dead after being electrocuted on Monday.

According to Gqeberha police spokesperson captain Gerda Swart, it is alleged that the couple aged 30 and 34 were busy hanging out the washing at their Mduma Street in Soweto on Sea home when the neighbourhood heard a scream.

“It is further alleged that the washing was hung on a wire that was illegally connected to a municipal electrical pole,” said Swart.

The police further confirmed that bodies of Lingomso Cose and her husband, Mphakamise Cose were found in an unconscious state on the scene.

“From Monday morning, an investigative team discovered bodies of a man and woman believed to be staying together,” revealed captain Swart.

“We have been busy with a preliminary investigation to establish the facts, and we will provide the details later.

“While we are busy with investigations, police are urging residents to refrain from illegally connecting electricity as this can have fatal consequences.

“Loose electrical wires/cables must not be interfered with, instead the necessary authorities must be contacted to attend to the loose live wire,” she added.

The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has urged the residents to desist from tampering with electricity infrastructure, vandalism and illegal connections.

Sunday World

Author