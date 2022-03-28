E-edition
Court interdicts EFF’s march to City of Tshwane

By Somaya Stockenstroom

A march by members of the EFF has been called off after the North Gauteng High Court granted the City of Tshwane an interdict, said mayor Randall Williams in a statement on Monday, stating that the EFF is not a labour organisation.

The protest march, which the city had termed “illegal”, aimed to call for the reinstatement of 600 municipal workers fired by the City of Tshwane. 

See the statement here:

