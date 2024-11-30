Court intervenes in bitter church dispute over use of name

A Carletonville church has been interdicted from using the name and property of its founder – People of His Way Ministry (PHWM).

The Heidelberg-based People of His Way Ministry had been embroiled in the unholy tiff with its branch in Carletonville since 2021 when differences about how the branch ran its affairs could not be resolved forcing the parties to ask the court to intervene.

Ties severed

The Pretoria High Court recently ordered that the branch committee, as respondents, stop operating under the PHWM name and collecting funds from congregants.

It further ordered that they give all banking records, return the books and keys to the branch building to PHWM in Heidelberg, south east of Johannesburg.

The root of the evil, Sunday World understands, is money.

According to court documents, PHWM was formed in 2000 but approved by the Department of Social Development as a non-profit organisation in 2011.

Changes were made without consent

Later, PHWM formed a satellite in Carletonville, which also operated under the PHWM.

However, in 2019 the founder fell ill and appointed another person to lead the executive committee that ran the branch.

The appointee reportedly took it upon themselves to make changes to the committee without consultation with and approval of the mother church, which had caused dissatisfaction and discontentment in Heidelberg, which feared its branch was being hijacked for profit.

In April 2021, the executive committees of Heidelberg and Carletonville met but despite their candid discussion their conflict remained unresolved.

Court makes its ruling

“The applicant [Heidelberg] was made aware that certain members of the branch church had opened an account without its knowledge, consent, or authority and that they utilised their own constitution,” read the court papers.

The respondents claimed that they only opened the bank account because they received money from the public.

They said they approached the bank and presented the constitution they drafted without engaging the main church and further that they operate the bank account in total exclusion on the applicant.

The applicant argued that it owned the immovable property [buildings] the respondents used for worship and to conduct business.

Despite operating this separate bank account, the respondents also failed to pay their municipal account, which forced the applicant to settle the R8 000 debt.

