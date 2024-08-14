Court orders deportation of Mozambican women and toddlers

Deportations are planned for sixteen Mozambican women who were caught during an immigration sting operation in Mpumalanga.

This comes after the Barberton magistrate’s court sentenced them to suspended terms on Tuesday after finding them guilty of violating the country’s Immigration Act.

They were arrested a week ago as part of a larger group of 41 foreigners, including 10 toddlers, who were apprehended near Kaapmuiden for entering the country illegally.

They were all travelling in two taxis from Mozambique to Johannesburg when police, acting on a tip-off, stopped their vehicles.

Typically, the women might have faced extended custody as South Africa’s overwhelmed court system slowly processed their cases.

However, due to the sensitive nature of the case — given the involvement of innocent toddlers and teenagers — the court expedited the proceedings, resolving the matter within just two court days.

With the support of Legal Aid South Africa, the court sentenced the women to fines of R2 000 or six months imprisonment, wholly suspended for five years.

The sentences are on condition that they are not convicted of a similar offence during this period.

Mozambican men remanded in jail

In addition to their sentences, the court ordered that the women be deported back to Mozambique immediately.

The toddlers, who were travelling with them, have also been released and will be deported along with the women, ensuring their return to their home country.

Mpumalanga Hawks spokesperson Captain Dineo Sekgotodi said the case against the 15 Mozambican men who were also arrested in the same operation has been postponed to August 20.

The men are also expected to receive legal aid from the South African legal system.

“They remain in custody as investigations continue,” said Sekgotodi.

