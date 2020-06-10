Hot News!

Court orders site to apologise to Radebe 

By Nokuthula Zwane
JOHANNESBURG, SOUTH AFRICA –DECEMBER 4: Kenny Kunene arrives on the red carpet for The Roast Gala featuring Jeff Ross on December 4, 2015 at the Silverstar Casino in Johannesburg, South Africa. The Roast forms part of the Comedy Central Festival which is being hosted for the first time on South African soil. (Photo by Gallo Images / Lefty Shivambu)

Africa News 24-7 told to retract story

Sushi king Kenny Kunene has been left with a bitter sushi taste in his mouth after the Joburg High Court ordered his website to retract a story that accused former government minister Jeff Radebe of giving his alleged baby mama Onele Ludidi a government job in exchange for not paying papgeld.

The court further instructed them to take down the article from their website and also warn its readers to not distribute the article as it would be unlawful to do so.

“The respondent is directed to withdraw the publication from the first respondent’s media platform within 24 hours of this order,” the judgment reads.

The court also ordered Kunene’s website to publish a retraction of the article on their media and social media platforms.

Kunene’s website, Africa News 24-7, published by his company Kusema Media Group, alleged that Radebe, who is married to businesswoman Bridgette Radebe, sired a child out of wedlock with Ludidi and initially paid her R5 000 in child maintenance per month.

Citing a source, the website further alleged that Ludidi complained years later that the money was insufficient and demanded that Radebe pay her R50 000 or use his influence to secure her an ambassadorial position.

It further said Radebe rejected both demands, and instead secured a job for Ludidi in the Presidency, where he was serving as minister.

Radebe went to court and in court papers refuted the claims and said Ludidi joined the o ice of the deputy president in March 2010 when he was minister of justice and constitutional development.

He also said Ludidi was appointed by the then deputy director-general in the office of the president, Busani Ngcwane. He said Africa News 24-7 had created an impression that he had appointed a person with whom he had personal relations with through nepotistic and corrupt processes.

His version of events was supported by Ngcwane in the affidavit that he deposed to in court. In the affidavit, Ngcwane said he employed Ludidi in March 2010.

Radebe, who is a special envoy on energy, also disputed the website’s allegations that he had had multiple extramarital affairs which produced love children.

Radebe pleaded with the court to order Kunene’s company to remove the article from their website, publish a retraction and apologise to him and his family.

Kunene, the founder of Patriotic Alliance political party, defended the publication of the article when the matter was heard on Friday last week, but the court found against them.

Kunene declined to comment and said the matter was sub judice.

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

Still no arrests in brutal murder of Tshegofatso Pule

  The boyfriend of Tshegofatso Pule, who was brutally murdered in the Roodepoort area on Monday, was allegedly interrogated by Police yesterday. The lifeless body of...
Read more
Entertainment

Anele Mdoda again among the judges to choose Miss SA

  Radio and Tv personality, Anele Mdoda, may just have the midas touch when it comes to choosing international beauties. She sat on both panels...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.