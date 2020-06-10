Court orders site to apologise to Radebe 

Africa News 24-7 told to retract story

Sushi king Kenny Kunene has been left with a bitter sushi taste in his mouth after the Joburg High Court ordered his website to retract a story that accused former government minister Jeff Radebe of giving his alleged baby mama Onele Ludidi a government job in exchange for not paying papgeld.

The court further instructed them to take down the article from their website and also warn its readers to not distribute the article as it would be unlawful to do so.

“The respondent is directed to withdraw the publication from the first respondent’s media platform within 24 hours of this order,” the judgment reads.

The court also ordered Kunene’s website to publish a retraction of the article on their media and social media platforms.

Kunene’s website, Africa News 24-7, published by his company Kusema Media Group, alleged that Radebe, who is married to businesswoman Bridgette Radebe, sired a child out of wedlock with Ludidi and initially paid her R5 000 in child maintenance per month.

Citing a source, the website further alleged that Ludidi complained years later that the money was insufficient and demanded that Radebe pay her R50 000 or use his influence to secure her an ambassadorial position.

It further said Radebe rejected both demands, and instead secured a job for Ludidi in the Presidency, where he was serving as minister.

Radebe went to court and in court papers refuted the claims and said Ludidi joined the o ice of the deputy president in March 2010 when he was minister of justice and constitutional development.

He also said Ludidi was appointed by the then deputy director-general in the office of the president, Busani Ngcwane. He said Africa News 24-7 had created an impression that he had appointed a person with whom he had personal relations with through nepotistic and corrupt processes.

His version of events was supported by Ngcwane in the affidavit that he deposed to in court. In the affidavit, Ngcwane said he employed Ludidi in March 2010.

Radebe, who is a special envoy on energy, also disputed the website’s allegations that he had had multiple extramarital affairs which produced love children.

Radebe pleaded with the court to order Kunene’s company to remove the article from their website, publish a retraction and apologise to him and his family.

Kunene, the founder of Patriotic Alliance political party, defended the publication of the article when the matter was heard on Friday last week, but the court found against them.

Kunene declined to comment and said the matter was sub judice.

Author



Ngwako Malatji