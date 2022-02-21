Court postpones Magashule’s fraud, corruption pre-trial case

The Bloemfontein High Court on Monday postponed Ace Magashule’s pre-trial case to June 10. The suspended ANC secretary-general returned to the dock in an attempt to have the charges against him withdrawn.

Magashule faces 21 charges of fraud and corruption related to the R225-million asbestos removal tender during his tenure as the premier of Free State. He is out on R200 000 bail.

Four of his 15 co-accused, who also face charges of fraud, corruption and money-laundering, have also applied for the charges to be withdrawn.

The State has, in the meantime, filed papers to have Magashule’s former personal assistant, Moroadi Cholota, repatriated from the US to give evidence.

In January, Magashule lost his bid to have his suspension from the ruling party overturned when the appeal court dismissed the application.

