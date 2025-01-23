Court rejects Magashule’s ex-PA’s bid to challenge extradition

An application by Moroadi Cholota, the former personal assistant to Ace Magashule, the former Free State premier, contesting the legality of her extradition was denied by the Free State High Court.

Cholota, who was returned to South Africa after spending four months in a US prison, is accused of fraud and corruption in connection with an R255-million asbestos roof removal scandal in Free State.

In her application, Cholota contested the legality of the charges against her, the constitutionality of her extradition from the US, and her request to have the charges dropped.

However, the court ruled against her. In August 2024, the court had also dismissed her urgent application on the matter with costs.

Cholota had argued that her extradition had violated her constitutional rights and claimed that her apprehension was unlawful.

She also raised concerns about her personal circumstances, stating that she could not travel abroad as her passports were held in the country and that her child had been sent to Nigeria to live with their father.

Unscrupulous financial transaction

Cholota assured the court that she planned to reside with her stepparents in Bloemfontein during the trial process.

She stands accused alongside former boss Magashule, Edwin Sodi, Nthimotse Mokhesi, Mahlomola Matlakala, Sello Radebe, Kgotso Manyeki, Sarah Mlamleli, Nozipho Molikoe, Albertus Venter, and Margaret-Ann Deidericks.

Sunday World previously reported that her involvement in Magashule’s dubious deals was made public in 2019 during the Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture.

She is charged with assisting Magashule in an unscrupulous financial transaction.

Cholota had initially consented to testify as a state witness in the case, but it later came to light that she would not assist the investigators.

In an interview with the SABC, Piet Tibane, Chiloane’s attorney, said they needed to get a judgment copy to understand the reasons for the dismissal.

This is because the judge did not state the reasons in court.

He said they will return to court to clarify if they are ready or not to continue with trial, considering that Cholota joined the matter late.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content