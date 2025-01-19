Court rescinds R4.7-million ruling in social housing saga

The Middelburg High Court in Mpumalanga has overturned a R4.7-million default judgment awarded against the embattled Emalahleni Housing Company (EHC), shedding light on a protracted legal battle that has captivated local government and corporate circles.

The judgment, handed down by acting judge Bhengu on January 9, marks a significant reprieve for the EHC, now under administration by the Social Housing Regulatory

Authority (SHRA).

EHC, established in 2000, was created to provide affordable rental housing in Emalahleni. Managing over 1, 200 units in developments such as Uthingo Park, the non-profit organisation was established to serve hundreds of tenants.

