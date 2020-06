The number of COVID-19 cases is now 35 812, as announced by health minister, Zweli Mkhize, today.

The Eastern Cape has a total of 4324 cases, while Gauteng sits at 4276. The Western Cape remains the epicentre with a total of 23 583 cases. Northern Cape has the lowest number of infections, with a total of 91 infections.

Mkhize is in the Western Cape assessing the readiness of intervention teams in hotspots. 705 people have succumbed to the virus.

Author



Somaya Stockenstroom