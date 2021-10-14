Craig Palm pulls out of the Market Theatre production of Blood Knot

Johannesburg- Actor Craig Palm, who recently made his comeback to the world of television and theatre, has pulled out of the Market Theatre production of Blood Knot just a few days before it goes to stage.

This is apparently due to personal reasons.

Palm had rehearsed for weeks with Mncedisi Shabang, but award-winning director James Ngcobo said he supported the actor’s decision.

“It is unfortunate that Craig will no longer perform in Blood Knot, but we support his decision and wish him well,” said Ngcobo.

His role will be taken over by rising star Francois Jacobs, who is no stranger to Market Theatre stages.

Francois starred in Athol Fugard’s People Are Living There in 2015 and made his directorial debut in 2020 with Victor Gordon’s Brothers which premiered to full houses at the Market.

Francois and Mncedisi have worked together before in Brothers.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni