‘Crime is not solely a policing issue, but a societal one too’

The escalating crime rate, particularly in violent contact crimes such as murder and sexual offences, has stirred up a contentious discussion among politicians in and outside of the National Assembly.

The most recent quarterly crime statistics point to yet another surge, with 696 more murders and over 15 000 sexual offences recorded in the third quarter between October and December 2022.

In February, the police leadership, headed by Minister of Police Bheki Cele, provided the latest statistics to parliament’s portfolio committee in advance, showing an increase in all major crime categories.

The surge in crime has sparked doubts about Cele’s competence as head of the policing department, with the DA and EFF seeking answers on how many more heinous crimes must occur before action is taken against the minister.

However, during his first oral reply session for the first quarter in parliament on Thursday, President Ramaphosa pointed out that an increase in crime rates is not solely a policing issue, but a societal one too.

“Ultimately, crime is not just a policing issue but also a societal issue. That is why the strengthening of community policing forums [CPF] and other community-based initiatives is an essential part of an effective response to crime,” said the president.

“The ‘Community in Blue’ initiative, for example, complements the work of CPFs. It encourages more citizens to be involved in community safety in a structured way.

“It promotes reporting of criminal activities and suspicious behaviour, increases visibility in order to deter criminal activities and promotes community participation in crime-prevention initiatives.”

Ramaphosa emphasized that combating crime demands cooperation between law-enforcement agencies and members of society.

“The fight against crime and violence requires great effort and focus. It needs an integrated strategy that harnesses all the capabilities of the police and criminal justice system alongside the efforts of broader society.”

Thursday’s parliamentary session was remarkably peaceful, as the contentious red berets had declared beforehand that they would be absent.

This allowed the Speaker of Parliament, Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, to conduct the proceedings of the house without disruptions, and the president was able to speak without hindrance.

He even lightened the mood with jokes and called for dialogue at one point.

A parliament usually characterised by chaos in the presence of the red berets was transformed into a serene and dignified setting on Thursday.

“Ramaphosa has demonstrated incapacity and incompetence to resolve any of the crisis confronting South Africa, and has been persistent in his attempt to avoid genuine accountability and transparency to a point of taking his own parliament to court regarding his crimes at Phala Phala farm,” said EFF spokesperson Sinawo Thambo.

“It would therefore be tantamount to legitimising corruption and violation of our constitution to give Ramaphosa an audience.”

Thambo asserted that the president has already responded by appointing an “incompetent” cabinet, and insisted that going forward, the only acceptable outcome would be the president’s resignation.

“He must resign, now!”

