Crippling budget cuts leave doctors out in the cold

The persistent crisis of unemployed medical doctors who have finished their community service has caused the South African Medical Association Trade Union (Samatu) to express great concern and dissatisfaction.

This comes after hundreds of Eastern Cape doctors vowed to picket outside Premier Oscar Mabuyane’s office until their demands are fulfilled.

450 medical doctors are now in limbo

A shocking 450 medical doctors who have finished their community service but are still unemployed have been documented by Samatu.

“This number is still increasing,” said Dr Cedric Sihlangu, Samatu chairperson.

Sihlangu stated that they have over the years engaged the national Department of Health (NDoH) to highlight the dire consequences that the department’s lack of strategy in retaining doctors post-community service has on the country’s public health system.

“Each year, successive ministers of health have acknowledged the gravity of this situation. Also the need to develop concrete strategies that would curb this issue from persisting.

“However, after so many years, we are yet to see a plan from the NDoH which seeks to addressing this issue,” said Sihlangu.

Minister’s suggestion cause for concern

He said the minister of health’s remarks about the solution are depressing. The minister had suggested that these doctors are independent practitioners. Therefore, they ought to switch to private practice or look for work elsewhere.

“This demonstrates how our politicians, who have the privilege of first-rate private healthcare, are oblivious to the seriousness and severity of these issues.

“It is also troubling that the minister would make such reckless statements. This while his office is actively working on implementing the National Health Insurance (NHI).”

According to Sihlangu, the success of the NHI hinges on strengthening human resources in public hospitals.

Situation is bad for NHI

“The lack of urgency in addressing the strengthening of human resource in the public sector will make the implementation of the NHI impossible. This disconnect only serves to deepen the divide between administrative decision-makers and our diligent medical professionals on the ground.

“We urge the ministry of health to urgently develop and implement a comprehensive strategy. This to employ these skilled doctors, ensuring that their talents are not wasted. Their talents should be …directed toward fortifying our healthcare system. Samatu remains committed to collaborating with all relevant stakeholders. This to find solutions and address this challenge.”

Minister says it’s not only doctors affected

Minister of Health, Dr Aaron Motsoaledi, said the issue of unemployment does not affect doctors alone.

“The issue of unemployed graduates started long ago, it is not only doctors. We are aware that there is a 90% shortage of doctors, but to hire them also, you need resources. In our country, we have very crippling budget cuts. And that affects not only our capacity to hire doctors, but to perform quite a number of functions.”

Around 800 doctors were battling the same issue in 2024. And Dr Joe Phaahla, the health minister at the time, blamed it on financial limitations.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content