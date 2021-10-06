Crown gospel awards cuts attendees list down to 300 people

Johannesburg- Covid19 has messed up a lot of lives as well as ruined most of the live ceremonies and shows that used to feature on the South African entertainment scene.

The 14th Crown Gospel Music Awards has announced that it will be decreasing the number of people who will be attending the pre-recorded show on 12 November to only 300 people.

This was announced by the Awards founder and CEO, Zanele Mbokazi recently.

“Sorry friends, no special invites (capacity), so please, if you would like to be part of the recording on 12 Nov, get your ticket now, dress up, show up,” she said.

According to the statement released by the world gospel powerhouse that leads the awards, it is said that the event will be a historic night in the African Gospel Sphere and instead of the 5000 normal full house capacity, gospel artists’ dreams will be realised.

People are not happy with the price of the tickets as a single ticket costs R1 265.

They argue that the price is steep, especially considering that these are trying times and that people lost their jobs due to covid19.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #CGMA2021 (@theworldgospelpowerhouse)

The show will be aired on SABC 2 on 28 November 2021.

Or read the latest from Entertainment here.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here.

Sunday World

Author



Coceka Magubeni