News

Cumulative number of coronavirus patients now at 35 357 cases

By Somaya Stockenstroom

 

Health Minister Zweli Mhkize says as of today the cumulative number of COVID-19 cases are 35 357, with a total number of deaths being 705. There have been 16 808 recoveries.

Professor Abdool Kareem, chairperson of the COVID-19 Ministerial Advisory Committee, said the lockdown shouldn’t be done in an abrupt manner but rather a phasing approach to ending lockdown.

South Africa entered level 3 of the lockdown stage today.

“Lowest risk would be things like institutions, companies where there is readily available social distancing like farming and retail where you have a lot of square meters for each employee,” he said.

“When you get to the big factories and factories that are not highly mechanised, where you have a lot of people in a very small space then one needs to bring those companies on board at the latter stages, because they would be one of the main sources where the virus can spread rapidly, it’s this kind of phasing approach to end lockdown that makes most sense.”

Author


Similar stories

Breaking News

SA’s boozy nation braves the queues as alcohol is unleashed

  It was a day of celebration in Mzansi as alcohol was unlocked during this lockdown, which is now at level 3. Under Level 3 regulations,...
Read more
Covid-19

Nearly 120 000 South African receive their R350 special COVID-19 payment

  The South African Social Services Agency (SASSA) said today, 116,867 unemployed South Africans have received the R350 special COVID-19 social relief money announced by...
Read more

Latest News

Trending

Company News

   Loading latest Press Releases...

Newsletter Signup

Subscribe to our newsletter to stay in touch with the latest news!

Categories

The company

Sunday World

© 1999–2020
Fundudzi Media (Pty) Ltd. All rights reserved.
Use of this site constitutes acceptance of our
terms & conditions and privacy policy.