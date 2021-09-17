REGISTER FOR HEROIC WOMEN WEBINAR
Cyan Boujee gets snubbed by Blaq Diamond’s Ndu Browns

By Mbalenhle Zuma
Cyan Boujee

Johannesburg- Cyan Boujee real name Honour Zuma was recently snubbed by Blaq Diamond’s Ndu Browns, after she posted a video and tagged him for his birthday.

Cyan who is a beautiful curvy South African Youtuber and Instagram influencer is believed to have or is still currently dating Ndu.

On his birthday which was a week ago, Cyan took to social media and posted a video of the two and titled it “Happy Birthday Soka Lam”.

The influencer then also shared the video on her feed on her Instagram page and later removed it after Ndu didn’t even bother commenting or reposting her post.

In another TikTok video Ndu posted a video of him eating the same cake which was on Cyan’s video and said “laze lamnandi ikhekhe ngathy elentomb yami”.

Cyan is really not lucky when it comes to men and also friendships.

Not so long ago she had a fight with her friend also on social media after she had accused her of leaving her after they had an accident.

A while back the 21-year-old also made it to the trends after she was fighting over DJ Maphorisa with Beverly Tlhako.

