DA questions plan to build AmaZulu king a new palace

- Advertisement -

Plans to construct a new multi-million rands palace for AmaZulu King MisuZulu kaZwelithini, who already receives a substantial budget for his lavish lifestyle, have raised eyebrows in the precarious provincial government of unity in KwaZulu-Natal.

The office of the MEC for cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Reverend Thulasizwe Buthelezi, has announced that it is working on a plan to build a new abode for King MisuZulu in Ballito.

To read this story in full, buy a copy of today’s Sunday World or subscribe to the paper’s e-edition by clicking on the link below.

https://www.magzter.com/ZA/Fundudzi-Media/Sunday-World/Newspaper