DA wants storm-hit municipalities declared disaster areas

The DA has called on the Mpumalanga provincial government to declare Bushbuckridge, Nkomazi, and Mbombela local municipalities disaster areas following severe storms and hail that battered the region this week.

The storms have left communities reeling from widespread destruction, with unconfirmed reports indicating that about 500 homes in Bushbuckridge lost their roofs and at least 30 schools reported structural damage.

Four people died in the wake of the thunderstorm, and persistent power outages have compounded the challenges, with no restoration timelines provided since Sunday.

DA member of the provincial legislature, James Masango, stressed the urgency of swift intervention.

“We urgently call on the [provincial government] to declare these municipalities disaster areas,” Masango said.

Near-total crop losses

The damage extends beyond housing and infrastructure, with farmers among the hardest hit during this critical phase of the agricultural cycle.

“The extreme weather has caused widespread damage to crops, infrastructure, houses, schools, and equipment, pushing farmers, businesses and local communities towards financial crisis and severely impacting their capacity to recover without swift support,” Masango added.

According to the DA, many farmers have reported near-total crop losses, which could jeopardise future harvests and place enormous strain on the local food supply.

This is likely to have lasting financial repercussions for affected farm workers, families, and businesses.

Businesses, too, are struggling to recover after infrastructure and equipment were destroyed, with ongoing power outages disrupting operations.

“These storms hit during a crucial phase in the agricultural cycle, resulting in near-total crop losses for many farmers, with likely effects on future production.

“The financial strain on affected families and farm workers could lead to lasting repercussions for the local economy and food supply stability,” said Masango.

Government is assessing the damage

MEC of cooperative governance and traditional affairs, Speedy Mashilo, confirmed that the government is still assessing the damage.

“Once we know the extent of the damage, we can approach the premier for a state of disaster to be declared,” Mashilo said.

Meanwhile, Mpumalanga premier Mandla Ndlovu has directed state institutions to ensure matric exams continue despite severe storms that damaged schools and homes across the Ehlanzeni District, including Bushbuckridge.

Addressing an urgent meeting in Mbombela, Ndlovu ordered the rapid deployment of temporary facilities at affected schools to avoid disruptions.

He instructed the distribution of tarpaulins, blankets, and food parcels to those in need while longer-term solutions are implemented.

Disaster management teams have reported collapsed homes, leaving families destitute and causing four fatalities.

Healthcare services are not accessible

“We have a stockpile of tarpaulins and blankets,” said Ndlovu.

“We must distribute them to the families in distress until a permanent remedy is in place. We must also provide food in dire conditions.”

Ndlovu also expressed concern over damaged healthcare and water infrastructure.

“Some healthcare services are not accessible due to the damages to the facilities. The supply of clean water is also interrupted,” he said.

“We must fix these facilities urgently to prevent an outbreak of waterborne diseases. We urge our communities in the affected areas to purify water through water sachets supplied by the government before consumption.”

With climatologists predicting more heavy rains ahead, Ndlovu urged residents in flood-prone areas to relocate to safer locations to avoid further crises.

