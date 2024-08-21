Daughter of prominent politician battered in GBV attack

This story is not for sensitive readers:

A North West woman’s decision to end a love relationship resulted in her being hospitalised with serious injuries after her alleged lover beat her to a pulp on Monday.

The assault was captured on a video and has been circulated on social media. It happened in broad daylight in Swartruggens township, in the North West Province.

The woman, believed to be the “daughter” of a prominent North West politician, is seen helpless and pleading with the man to leave her alone.

Horrified onlookers helpless

Her body was half-naked as the man continued to assault her. Onlookers and community members can be heard on the video pleading with the man to leave her.

“We are going to report this to the police, leave her alone,” one of them said.

The others were heard pleading with other community members to overpower the man so that they could save the woman.

“We are many here, let’s pelt him with stones or do something before he kills this poor woman,” another voice said. The man began hitting her with his fists and eventually used a brick.

The video concluded with her crying, her face covered in blood. Concerned residents allegedly called her mother after the man took out a knife. He started dragging the woman to the nearby field. Her mother subsequently contacted the police, who rescued the woman just in time.

Civil society condemns act, calls for action

The Zodwa Metsing, from Civil Society Unmuted Coalition South Africa, said they were deeply concerned.

“We are disheartened by the escalating cases of gender-based violence and femicide (GBVF) in our country. It is disturbing to note that women are continuing to experience this even on Women’s Month.

She said women continue to be battered and degraded at the hands of their partners.

“We cannot ignore these deep troubling and excruciating acts of murder [as they] continue to live amongst our communities, harassing defenceless women,” she said.

Metsing said a lot still needs to be done to protect the women.

“Even though we appreciate that our president has signed a bill, there is a lot to be done. We want this case to be made an example, we are tired. On the video, you can see that the woman was not fighting back, why would he do such a barbaric thing. This has gone for far too much,” she said.

New Bill to tighten laws on GBV

In May, President Cyril Ramaphosa signed into law the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide (NCGBVF) Bill. He also signed the National Prosecuting Authority Amendment Bill.

The NCGBVF Bill lays the foundation for a multi-sectoral approach to GBVF in South Africa.

Kgaratlhelo Foundation, an organisation that advocates against the abuse of women and children, said they support the victim.

“We extend our full support to the victim and her family during this traumatic time. As such, we call on the authorities to ensure that justice is served. And that this heinous act does not go unpunished,” the organisation said in a statement.

The organisation urged the community to continue reporting any signs of abuse to prevent further tragedies.

“The incident highlighted the urgent need for stronger measures to protect women and girls from GBV.”

Former mayor to visit victim

Former Rustenburg mayor and ANC member of parliament Mathews Wolmarans told Sunday World on Wednesday that he is closely related to the GBV victim. Though she was not his biological daughter.

He said many people think she is his daughter because she calls him “dad”. He grew up with her mother and stayed in the same neighbourhood.

Wolmarans stated that he takes her as his godchild, and he will visit the family today.

North West police spokesperson Brigadier Sabata Mokgwabone said they were preparing a formal statement on the matter. Meanwhile, the man is expected to appear before the Swartruggens magistrate’s court today.

