David Mabuza to lead World Aids Day commemorations

Deputy President David Mabuza, who is also the chairperson of the South African National Aids Council (SANAC), will lead the official commemoration of World Aids Day.

This year’s commemoration will be held at Dr Petrus Molemela Stadium in Bloemfontein, Free State on Thursday.

The day is dedicated to raising awareness of the Aids pandemic caused by the spread of HIV (human immunodeficiency virus) infections. It is also a day to mourn those who have died from the disease while encouraging HIV prevention, treatment and care.

The 2022 commemoration will take place under the theme Equalise and Integrate to End Aids, which serves as a call to address persistent inequalities that hinder progress against the country’s efforts to end Aids.

The inequalities include poverty, exclusion, and inadequate access to services, particularly by key and vulnerable populations, including transgender persons and sex workers.

Mabuza will lead the commemoration alongside SANAC civil society chairperson Steve Letsike, Minister of Health Dr Joe Phaahla, Free State premier Sisi Ntombela and several local leaders from various sectors.

Representatives from development partners including those from UN agencies, the US government, research entities, civil society movements and the private sector.

Follow @SundayWorldZA on Twitter and @sundayworldza on Instagram, or like our Facebook Page, Sunday World, by clicking here for the latest breaking news in South Africa. To Subscribe to Sunday World, click here

Author