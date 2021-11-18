VIEW OUR 2021 HEROIC WOMEN
Davido’s fans made him smile after they sent him money

By Coceka Magubeni
fans have made 2021 a year of jubilation for Nigerian musician David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido. Image: Instagram.

Johannesburg- The past year has been a tough one for most creatives, as the pandemic barred them from performing but fans have made 2021 a year of jubilation for Nigerian musician David Adedeji Adeleke, popularly known as Davido.

The “Fall” hitmaker has asked his fans to send him money and they did not ask questions.

He took to Twitter and said if his fans know he  has given them a hit song, they should send him money.

Davido revealed that when he wrote the tweet it was meant to be a joke, however, that did not stop his fans as cash kept coming in.

 

 

Out of shock at the amounts he has been receiving the musician said, he knew his fans loved him but he did not know that they would be willing to give him money.

The 28-year-old said his fans got him crying and he loves them.

