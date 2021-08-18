Deadline looms for submission of municipal elections candidate lists

Johannesburg – Political parties and independent candidates intending to contest the Local Government Elections have less than a week to submit their candidate lists, nominations and ward candidate details.

The elections are scheduled for 27 October 2021.

Deputy Chief Electoral Officer, Mawethu Mosery, said in terms of the election timetable, the cut-off date for submission of nomination lists, nomination details and payment of deposits by parties and independent candidates is 5pm on Monday, 23 August 2021.

“Only registered political parties may submit candidate lists,” Mosery said.

The amounts to be deposited by parties and independent candidates to contest elections are as follows:

R3 500 in respect of an election in a metropolitan municipality;

R2 000 in respect of an election in a local municipality with wards;

R1 000 in respect of an election in a district municipality; and

R1 000 in respect of an election in a single ward for independent candidates and political parties not contesting for PR election in that municipality.

“The Commission will refund to a party any deposit paid by it, if the party is allocated at least a seat in the municipality it is contesting. Similarly, an independent candidate who receives at least 10% of the total number of votes cast in the ward election will have their deposit refunded,” Mosery explained.

To date, Mosery said 25 political parties and 50 independent candidates have either captured their details or have submitted candidate lists and details.

Parties and independent candidates may submit their documents online at www.elections.org.za or visit a designated local IEC office. The list of the designated offices will be available on the website.

Mosery said according to the timetable, once the 23 August deadline has passed, the Electoral Commission will have until Friday, 27 August 2021 to notify political parties and independent candidates of non-compliance in respect of documents.

“However, a party that does not submit a list of candidates and pay a deposit by 5pm on 23 August 2021 will not have an opportunity to correct non-compliance. Likewise, an independent candidate who fails to pay the deposit and submit candidate documents by the cut-off time of 23 August 2021 will be disqualified.

“Thereafter, the Electoral Commission will have until 31 August to notify parties of any candidates appearing on multiple party lists. The affected parties will have until 5pm on 2 September 2021 to submit revised lists,” Mosery said.

The final list of candidates will be published on 7 September 2021.

