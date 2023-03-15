Deadly Cyclone Freddy claims 200 victims

The death toll from Cyclone Freddy in Malawi and Mozambique has surpassed 200 on Tuesday.

The record-breaking storm triggered floods and landslides as it struck for a second time in Africa in less than three weeks.

Rescue workers have warned that the death toll is likely to increase as they sourced neighbourhoods for survivors.

Freddy hit Madagascar and southeastern Africa for nearly two weeks, making three total landfalls, claiming lives in Madagascar, Mozambique and Malawi.

The Malawi government declared a state of disaster in the southern parts of the country and has cancelled school for most of the week.

The fierce storm delivered its second punch to southeastern Africa starting at the weekend, its second landfall since late February after brewing off Australia and traversing the Indian Ocean.

Malawi’s government said at least 190 people were killed with 584 injured and 37 missing, while authorities in neighbouring Mozambique reported 20 deaths and 24 injured.

Many people perished in the mudslides that washed away homes in the country’s commercial capital, Blantyre.

Across the country, nearly 59 000 people have been affected and more than 19 000 have been displaced, with many now sheltering in schools and churches.

Freddy was still causing localised rains and winds in southern Malawi on Tuesday. According to the country’s meteorological service ,conditions were expected to ease from Wednesday evening.

More than a month’s worth of rain has fallen in Mozambique during the past four weeks. An estimated 1.5 million people have been affected since the storm first hit last month, according to Mozambique’s National Disaster Management Agency, and more than 8,000 people are likely to be left homeless.

