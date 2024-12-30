Decorated dancer Dada Masilo passes away following short illness

Acclaimed South African dancer and choreographer Dada Masilo has died following a short illness.

Masilo, who was born and raised in Soweto, passed away on Sunday, aged 39, according to media reports.

Born on February 21, 1985, Masilo gained recognition in the dance profession in 1996 when she was asked to perform for Queen Beatrix of the Netherlands. She was 11 at the time.

She matriculated in 2002 and later enrolled at the National School of the Arts in Braamfontein, Johannesburg.

Condolences streaming in

Masilo, who has won numerous accolades both locally and internationally, including an Italian Lifetime Achievement Award for classic and contemporary dance at the Premio Positano Léonide Massine for the Art of Dance in September, started her dazzling career in the 1990s at the Dance Factory in Newtown, Johannesburg.

Since the news of her passing broke, social media has been flooded with condolences, with many people describing Masilo as an extraordinary dancer who understood the value of proper balletic training.

The City of Johannesburg recognised Masilo as one of 44 “artistic icons in the City of Gold” a few weeks ago, and a star had been carved into the Soweto Theatre’s wall. She took great pride in this prize, her most significant recognition of her career “at home”.

Family asks for privacy

At the time of her untimely death, Masilo was working on a personal solo piece about the loss of loved ones.

Her family members have requested privacy as they try to deal with the news of her death. “Once plans have been finalised, a memorial ceremony will be publicised,” the family said.

Masilo joins a long list of entertainers who passed away in 2024, including seasoned actress Connie Chiume, musician Malome Vector, talented actor Mpho Sebeng, Crown Gospel Awards founder Zanele Mbokazi, decorated broadcaster Thabiso Sikwane and kwaito powerhouse Sandile “Mapaputsi” Ngwenya, among others.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content