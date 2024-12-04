Deli Malinga, Thembinkosi Mthembu join ‘Isitha: The Enemy’

Multi-award-winning actress Deli Malinga and actor Thembinkosi Mthembu have joined the popular e.TV series Istha: The Enemy.

According to insiders, the pair will shoot Season 3 in January next year.

Isitha: The Enemy is currently one of the top shows on e.TV, a free-to-air channel. According to the Broadcast Research Council of South Africa (BRC), the drama series is currently sitting at number three with over three million viewers.

Done deal

“It’s a done deal, they have signed on the dotted line. Season 2 is already coming to an end and next year we’re going for Season 3. Malinga and Mthembu will be joining the cast of Season 3 in January next year. Having them on board is exciting, and it will definitely bring more numbers for the drama series,” said the source.

“Unfortunately I cannot reveal much about their roles except that, Malinga is a perfect match for this role. The same applies for Mthembu, he is currently one of the most sought-after actors in South Africa. And there’s no doubt he’ll do justice to his character. They are coming to shake things up.”

Mthembu, from kwaNdengezi in Durban, KwaZulu-Natal, rose to stardom when he played King Dingiswayo on Shaka iLambe. Prior to this, he played Junior on The Republics. He also played Shift Manager on MTV Shuga Down South 2 and Mabutho on The River. The actor currently plays Bonga Tembe on Adulting.

He is a Durban University of Technology (DUT) graduate and is fast becoming a multi-award winner.

Seasoned actors

Umlazi-born Malinga rose to fame when she played Mamzobe, the villain in Umkhokha: The Curse. Otherwise, she has appeared on several shows including Generations, where she played Sarah Ngcobo.

She has also been featured in other TV shows such as Mponeng, Rhythm City, and Mfolozi Street to mention a few.

Both Malinga and Mthembu’s phones rang unanswered. Mandla N, the brains behind Isitha-The Enemy, was asked for comment, and he could not confirm or deny the news.

“People must just watch the space,” said Ngcongwane.

Visit SW YouTube Channel for our video content