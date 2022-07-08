Department condemns unruly behavior by Wits University students

The Public Enterprises Department has condemned the unruly behaviour by a group of Wits University students who disrupted Minister Pravin Gordhan’s address on Thursday evening.

Gordhan was invited to speak about the reform of state-owned enterprises at an event hosted by the Wits School of Governance as part of the university’s centenary celebrations.

In a statement, the department said the disruption came from a small group hellbent on causing chaos. The group hurled racial insults at Gordhan and questioned him about the rolling blackouts, among other pressing issues.

The department said: “The conduct by the disruptors posing as guests was appalling, to say the least.

The aim of the clique was to cause disruption rather than engage with the minister, the department said, noting that the group had been briefed and encouraged by political forces intent on creating disruptions.

“We will not be intimidated nor threatened by their well-orchestrated performance. We will continue to engage stakeholders all over the country without fear.”

